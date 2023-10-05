Vladimir Putin showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and spoke about his country's plan to create a 'new world'. The Russian President also stressed the need to ‘adapt international law to currently needs’ during an event in Moscow. Influential nations such as India, he opined, deserved a greater say in global affairs.

“I believe we should adapt international law to current needs and changing global situations. Countries with substantial influence in international affairs, like India with its 1.5 billion people and over 7% GDP growth, deserve representation and the opportunity to contribute to resolving global issues. India's high-tech exports are growing exponentially, making it stronger each year under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

