Business News/ News / World/  'India deserves…': Russia's Vladimir Putin lauds growth under PM Modi, seeks greater representation for country
‘India deserves…’: Russia's Vladimir Putin lauds growth under PM Modi, seeks greater representation for country

 Anwesha Mitra

Putin advocates for greater representation for influential nations like India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP File Photo)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP File Photo)

Vladimir Putin showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and spoke about his country's plan to create a 'new world'. The Russian President also stressed the need to ‘adapt international law to currently needs’ during an event in Moscow. Influential nations such as India, he opined, deserved a greater say in global affairs.

“I believe we should adapt international law to current needs and changing global situations. Countries with substantial influence in international affairs, like India with its 1.5 billion people and over 7% GDP growth, deserve representation and the opportunity to contribute to resolving global issues. India's high-tech exports are growing exponentially, making it stronger each year under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

Updated: 05 Oct 2023, 11:36 PM IST
