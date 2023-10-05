‘India deserves…’: Russia's Vladimir Putin lauds growth under PM Modi, seeks greater representation for country
Putin advocates for greater representation for influential nations like India
Vladimir Putin showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and spoke about his country's plan to create a 'new world'. The Russian President also stressed the need to ‘adapt international law to currently needs’ during an event in Moscow. Influential nations such as India, he opined, deserved a greater say in global affairs.