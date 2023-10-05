Vladimir Putin showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and spoke about his country's plan to create a 'new world'. The Russian President also stressed the need to ‘adapt international law to currently needs’ during an event in Moscow. Influential nations such as India, he opined, deserved a greater say in global affairs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I believe we should adapt international law to current needs and changing global situations. Countries with substantial influence in international affairs, like India with its 1.5 billion people and over 7% GDP growth, deserve representation and the opportunity to contribute to resolving global issues. India's high-tech exports are growing exponentially, making it stronger each year under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," he said.

