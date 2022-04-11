'India desires peace, stability in a region free of terror': PM Modi to Pakistan's new PM Shehbaz Sharif1 min read . 11 Apr 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after securing 174 votes in the House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the new Prime Minister elect of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter. “India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror", PM Modi wrote on his Twitter post.
70-year-old Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday, bringing to an end the political uncertainty that had gripped the country since a no-confidence motion was introduced against his predecessor Imran Khan on 8 March.
“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," wrote PM Modi.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered oath of office to the new PM Shehbaz in President Dr Arif Alvi’s absence, who went on 'sick' leave ahead of the PML-N leader's inauguration.
Earlier, Pakistan Parliament elected unopposed Shehbaz who was the only candidate left in the race after former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party will boycott the voting and staged a walkout.
"Sharif has secured 174 votes… and has been declared as prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan," according to the formal result announced by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq who presided over the National Assembly session after Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said his conscience did not allow him to conduct the session.
In the House of 342, the winning candidate should get support of at least 172 lawmakers.
