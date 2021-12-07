NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said it is "disturbed" by the recent court rulings relating to Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others, saying the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld.

Earlier this week, Suu Kyi had been sentenced to a four-year jail term by a court in Myanmar after it found her guilty of inciting dissent in the first of a series of verdicts.

Her sentence was later reduced from four years to two years.

"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said.

"We believe that the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld. Any development that undermines these processes and accentuates differences is a matter of deep concern," he said in response to a question on the court rulings against Aung Sang Suu Kyi.

"It is our sincere hope that keeping their nation's future in mind, efforts would be made by all sides to advance the path of dialogue," Bagchi said.

Myanmar saw major protests after the Myanmarese military seized power in a coup in February.

Suu Kyi who leads the political party, the National League for Democracy, was among the key people detained by the military following the coup.

