India and the European Union (EU) will meet on 29 April, ahead of next month’s India-European Leaders’ Summit, with the aim of finalizing some of the deliverables from the summit, a person familiar with the matter said.

Preparations are on for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on 8 May to Lisbon, where he is to meet the heads of state and government of EU countries.

With covid-19 cases surging in the country, two other people in the know of the matter said PM Modi was at present focused on the pandemic situation in the country, and did not comment on whether the leaders’ summit would take place virtually or in person, with Modi travelling to Portugal.

Preparations are, however, under way for the summit, one of the people cited above said.

“We are looking to close" an agreement on investment during the summit, the first person cited above said.

Talks on the proposed pact are expected to take place on 29 April between Union trade minister Piyush Goyal and the executive vice-president and Commissioner for Trade Vladis Dombrovskis.

The mechanism was set up during the July 2020 India-EU summit held virtually.

