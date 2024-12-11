The Indian government on Wednesday, December 11, evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, two days after Bashar al-Assad-led government collapsed as rebels made significant advances in Damascus. The evacuees included 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu & Kashmir who were stranded at Saida Zainab. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Lebanon and will return by available commercial flights to India," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

It said, "The evacuation, coordinated by the embassies of India in Damascus and Beirut, was put into effect following our assessment of the security situation and requests from Indian nationals in Syria."

"The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. Indian nationals remaining in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number +963 993385973 (also on WhatsApp) and email ID (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in) for updates. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely," it further said. Also Read: Syria falls, Assad disappears, calls of 'God is great' echoes from mosques: Timeline of 13-year-old Syrian civil war

The Indian embassy in Syria continues to remain operational in Damascus. According to official data, there are about 90 Indian nationals in Syria, including 14 who are working in various UN organisations.

"Our Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus, Syria. The Embassy is in touch with all Indian nationals, and they are safe," a source was quoted as saying.

All Indian nationals in Syria are safe, government sources said on Sunday, hours after Islamist rebels captured power in Damascus evicting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power.

The Syrian government collapsed early Sunday, as rebels seized control of the capital Damascus and Assad fled the country for Moscow in Russia, marking the end of his family's 50-year rule. He has been given asylum in Moscow on humanitarian grounds.