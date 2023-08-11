Although certain separatist factions have accused New Delhi of being responsible for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Surrey City, British Columbia, Canada, an individual closely associated with the Khalistani figure has stated that Canadian law enforcement authorities did not reference India while informing him about the possible risks to his life.

As reported by Hindustan Times, India was not named as the source of the threat during agencies’ interaction with Nijjar, a proponent of Khalistan, who was very close to Nijjar, told the HT on the basis of anonymity.

Nijjar received briefings from both the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) on several occasions this year, as per the source, which occurred through a series of telephone discussions and subsequent email communications, HT reported.

Nijjar had received recommendations to move to a different location and alter his daily activities to minimize the risk of being singled out. Nijjar had shared these specifics with the source.

Despite this advice, both Nijjar personally and pro-Khalistan organizations presumed that the danger stemmed from India. Nijjar, identified as the leader of the secessionist group Sikhs for Justice in British Columbia, was accused by Indian law enforcement of heading the Khalistan Tiger Force and was confronted with numerous charges related to terrorism.

Last year in July, India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) had offered a reward of ₹10 lakh for information that could lead to his apprehension. Nonetheless, none of the accusations against him underwent legal scrutiny in Canadian courts, and Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has consistently asserted its non-use of violence.

Responding to queries over the new information that India was not identified as the source told Hindustan Times that the threat to Nijjar, SFJ’s general counsel Gurpatwant Pannun said he was “not privy" to the conversations between Nijjar and the Canadian agencies or “if they mentioned India’s role in death threats to Nijjar."

“The evidence leads to (an) Indian agency hiring a hitman to assassinate Nijjar including but not limited to NIA declaring reward to know the location and whereabouts of Nijjar and Indian TV Channels, without any convictions, calling Nijjar the most wanted terrorist," he added.

Following Nijjar's assassination, pro-Khalistan organizations have initiated a poster campaign aimed at India's top-ranking diplomats in Canada, which includes Sanjay Kumar Verma, the High Commissioner to Ottawa.

(With inputs from Hindustan Times)