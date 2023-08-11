India excluded as threat in murder of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM IST
Canadian law enforcement authorities did not name India as the source of the threat to Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, according to an anonymous individual close to Nijjar.
Although certain separatist factions have accused New Delhi of being responsible for the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18 in Surrey City, British Columbia, Canada, an individual closely associated with the Khalistani figure has stated that Canadian law enforcement authorities did not reference India while informing him about the possible risks to his life.