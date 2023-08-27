India in talks for UPI expansion in Africa

India in talks for UPI expansion in Africa1 min read 27 Aug 2023, 10:20 PM IST
NEW DELHI : India is in talks with a number of African countries, including Namibia, Mozambique and Kenya, to help develop its Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and to conclude commercial partnerships between payments platforms, according to persons aware of the matter.