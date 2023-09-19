India on Thursday announced the expulsion of a Canadian diplomat hours after Canada asked an Indian official to leave that country, citing a "potential" Indian link to the killing of a Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days. MEA further noted, "The decision reflects Government of India's growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities."

After Trudeau made the comments in Parliament, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced that a “top Indian diplomat" has been expelled from Canada.

Earlier today, India categorically dismissed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's assertion of a "potential link" between Indian government agents and the assassination of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar as "baseless."



Canada is home to a Sikh community comprising over 770,000 individuals, accounting for approximately 2% of its total population.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc has disclosed that Canada's national security adviser and the director of the Canadian intelligence agency have undertaken a trip to India. Their objective is to engage with their Indian counterparts and address the allegations by presenting evidence to Indian intelligence agencies.

“If proven true this would be a great violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rule of how countries deal with each other," Joly said. “As a consequence we have expelled a top Indian diplomat."



“Over the past number of weeks Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar," Trudeau said.

