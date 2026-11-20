India has launched a blistering attack on Pakistan's military establishment at the United Nations, accusing the country's powerful Army leadership of turning Pakistan's mineral wealth into an instrument of self-enrichment while leaving resource-rich provinces mired in political turmoil, insurgency and economic deprivation.

In a pointed intervention at a United Nations Security Council Arria-formula meeting on natural resources and conflict, India called out what it described as the Pakistani military's exploitation of the country's natural resources for personal gain.

India's sharp remarks put the spotlight on an uncomfortable contradiction for Islamabad. While Pakistan is aggressively marketing its vast mineral reserves to international investors, questions persist over who actually controls these resources, who profits from their extraction and why communities sitting atop enormous natural wealth continue to face poverty and instability.

Speaking at the meeting convened by Liberia, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, also took aim at Pakistan's attempt to drag the Indus Waters Treaty into the discussion.

"Mr. Chair, it was not our intention to bring other issues into this forum, but my delegation is compelled to respond to the comment made by the delegation of Pakistan that has chosen to misuse today's discussion to peddle its propaganda," Harish said.

Asim Munir's mineral box: How Pakistan Army's resource ambitions came under fire At the heart of India's intervention was a telling image involving Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir: a wooden box filled with mineral samples being presented to foreign leaders.

Harish recalled how Munir was seen displaying the box in September last year, citing the episode as evidence of the military establishment's direct involvement in Pakistan's mineral ambitions.

The reference was to the September 2025 White House meeting involving US President Donald Trump, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir.

Photographs from the meeting showed Munir gesturing towards an open wooden case containing mineral samples as Trump examined its contents, while Sharif stood alongside him.

The optics were significant. Pakistan was effectively showcasing its mineral wealth to Washington through a meeting in which its Army Chief occupied a prominent position alongside the country's civilian prime minister.

Harish said that the military's involvement in resource exploitation was connected to political developments inside Pakistan, including the dismissal of a provincial government and the imposition of emergency rule.

"Their Army Chief was seen last September displaying a wooden box filled with mineral stones to foreign leaders, a clear indication of their army's role in this exploitation, which is also believed to be behind the recent dismissal of a provincial government in Pakistan and imposition of a state of emergency there," he said.

The Indian ambassador questioned why Pakistan's natural resources were not being used to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

"Pakistanis would be served well if its real rulers, its military, used the country's natural resources for the benefit of their population rather than self-aggrandisement," Harish said.

He said the Pakistani Army is fomenting conflict in neighbouring countries, warning that the consequences were increasingly boomeranging on Pakistan itself.

Balochistan: Pakistan's mineral jackpot and its biggest headache The spotlight on Pakistan's mineral ambitions inevitably brings Balochistan into focus.

Pakistan's largest province by geographical area, Balochistan is endowed with substantial deposits of copper, gold, natural gas and other minerals.

Yet, despite its enormous natural resource potential, it remains one of the country's poorest and least developed regions.

This glaring disparity has fuelled decades of resentment against Islamabad, with Baloch political groups and activists accusing the federal government and the military establishment of extracting the province's wealth while denying its people an equitable share of the proceeds.

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The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including the strategically important Gwadar port, has become another flashpoint.

While Islamabad has promoted these projects as transformative economic opportunities, local opposition has centred on allegations that the benefits of development are flowing to external investors and the Pakistani establishment rather than the local population.

The province has also been gripped by a prolonged separatist insurgency involving armed groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF).

Heavy-handed security operations, allegations of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings have further deepened alienation among sections of the Baloch population.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Militancy, military operations and a widening political crisis The crisis is not confined to Balochistan. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, another strategically important province bordering Afghanistan, has become a major theatre of militant violence and political confrontation.

The province has witnessed a resurgence of attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and other militant groups. Pakistani security forces, police establishments, military convoys and civilians have repeatedly come under attack.

It has also intensified resentment among sections of the local population. Civil rights organisations such as the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) have mobilised protests against military operations, alleged extrajudicial actions and the treatment of Pashtun communities.

Political instability has compounded the problem. The disputed 2024 general elections and the imprisonment of former prime minister Imran Khan have deepened Pakistan's political polarisation.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continues to enjoy substantial political influence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding to tensions between the provincial leadership and the federal government.

Pakistan's experience in Balochistan illustrates how resource extraction can become a source of conflict when communities believe they are being excluded from the benefits.

What India proposed at UN Beyond its sharp exchange with Pakistan, Harish outlined India's broader position on the relationship between natural resources and international conflict.

Thanking Liberia for convening the meeting, he noted that the country's own journey from conflict to recovery lent particular weight to the discussion.

He argued that natural resources, instead of driving economic development, can become instruments of conflict when illegal mining, smuggling and illicit trade finance armed groups and prolong violence.

India, which holds the chairmanship of the Kimberley Process in 2026, has committed to strengthening its effectiveness and inclusiveness.

"Our experience is that cooperation works best when it is voluntary, consensus-based, and nationally led in an environment of friendship and goodwill. The Kimberley Process is an instructive example," he said.

Harish also stressed that local communities must receive a direct share of the economic benefits generated by mining and resource extraction.

He pointed to India's mining laws, under which companies contribute towards the development of communities affected by mining through District Mineral Foundations.

The persistent turmoil in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, coupled with allegations of military interference in provincial affairs, complicates that ambition.