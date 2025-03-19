The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday expressed India's concern at the situation in Gaza amid the airstrikes.

The MEA, in its statement, also called for the release of all hostages by Hamas and the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained.

India's comments came as Israel resumed air strikes in Gaza on Tuesday triggering uncertainty over the fragile ceasefire that it sealed with Hamas in January.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 400 people were killed in the Israeli bombing.

"We are concerned at the situation in Gaza. It is important that all hostages are released," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"We also call for the supply of humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza to be sustained," it said in a statement.

The airstrikes by Israel action came after both Israel and Hamas failed to agree on how to take forward the ceasefire deal from the initial phase. The deal comprised three stages.

The negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire pact were to start around six weeks back. However, the two sides could not hold the talks.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country will not "relent" until it achieves all "vital goals".

"In the past two weeks, Israel did not initiate any military action in the hope that Hamas would change course. Well, that didn't happen," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

"While Israel accepted the offer of President Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, Hamas flatly refused to do so," he said.

"This is why I authorised yesterday the renewal of military action against Hamas," Netanyahu added.

Meanwhile, India has been pitching for the "two-State solution to the Palestinian issue with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security.