India extends helping hand, to evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens from Iran amid Israeli missile attacks

The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, given the worsening situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel. India will also evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens after receiving requests from both nations.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

On Saturday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said so far, 517 Indian nationals have come back to India from Iran under Operation Sindhu. He added that a special flight from Turkmenistan's Ashgabat carrying Indians from Iran landed in New Delhi on June 21.

“Operation Sindhu continues. A special evacuation flight from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, landed in New Delhi at 0300 hrs on 21st June, bringing Indians from Iran home. With this, so far 517 Indian nationals from Iran have returned home under Operation Sindhu,” Jaiswal said while taking to X.

Israel-Iran conflict The conflict between Israel and Iran entered its ninth day on Saturday. It began on June 13 when Israel carried out a large-scale airstrike on Iranian military and nuclear sites, named "Operation Rising Lion."

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) initiated a significant drone and missile offensive called "Operation True Promise 3," targeting Israeli fighter jet fuel production facilities and energy supply centers.

India's earlier operations to rescue nationals in war or disaster situation This is not the first time the Indian government has conducted an operation to evacuate its citizens from abroad. India has a history of launching evacuation operations to ensure the safety of its citizens during international crises.

In 2023, the Indian government launched Operation Ajay to evacuate Indian nationals from Israel during the Israel-Hamas conflict. In the same year, it launched Operation Kaveri to rescue its nationals amid violent military clashes in Sudan.

A year earlier, in 2022, Operation Ganga was carried out to rescue Indian citizens after war broke out between Russia and Ukraine.

In 2021, following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, India initiated Operation Devi Shakti to evacuate its nationals from the country. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, India launched Operation Samudra Setu to bring back citizens stranded abroad via sea routes.