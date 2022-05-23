India eyes cooperation with France on green hydrogen

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Our industry is very sanguine to take part in the green hydrogen movement by itself on generation of hydrogen, on production of various technologies and we are very much looking forward to our cooperation with France in this: Official
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :India is looking forward for collaboration with France in the green hydrogen space, an official said on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :India is looking forward for collaboration with France in the green hydrogen space, an official said on Monday.
Speaking at a workshop on decarbonised hydrogen, organised by the the Embassy of France in India and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Vandana Kumar, additional secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy said: “Our industry is very sanguine to take part in the green hydrogen movement by itself on generation of hydrogen, on production of various technologies and we are very much looking forward to our cooperation with France in this."
Speaking at a workshop on decarbonised hydrogen, organised by the the Embassy of France in India and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Vandana Kumar, additional secretary, ministry of new and renewable energy said: “Our industry is very sanguine to take part in the green hydrogen movement by itself on generation of hydrogen, on production of various technologies and we are very much looking forward to our cooperation with France in this."
Noting that a joint declaration of intent has already been agreed between the two countries, she said: “We are looking forward to a suitable opportunity, a suitable event, that would be signed between India and France very soon"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Noting that a joint declaration of intent has already been agreed between the two countries, she said: “We are looking forward to a suitable opportunity, a suitable event, that would be signed between India and France very soon"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On India’s push for renewable energy, the official said that the country has 158 GW of installed capacity of renewable energy and another 87 GW is in the pipeline.
On India’s push for renewable energy, the official said that the country has 158 GW of installed capacity of renewable energy and another 87 GW is in the pipeline.
Addressing the event, the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said that green hydrogen holds immense promise as a clean energy vector of the future.
Addressing the event, the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain, said that green hydrogen holds immense promise as a clean energy vector of the future.
“It also represents an ambitious new chapter of cooperation between France and India, as agreed by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi in Paris on 4th May. By seizing the synergies between our two countries’ ambitious national hydrogen strategies, France and India can team up on green hydrogen to accelerate our clean energy transition, meet our carbon neutrality targets, and strengthen our energy independence".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“It also represents an ambitious new chapter of cooperation between France and India, as agreed by President Macron and Prime Minister Modi in Paris on 4th May. By seizing the synergies between our two countries’ ambitious national hydrogen strategies, France and India can team up on green hydrogen to accelerate our clean energy transition, meet our carbon neutrality targets, and strengthen our energy independence".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In the last decade, renewable energy has emerged as a pillar of Indo-French cooperation. At the government level, India and France co-founded the International Solar Alliance, work together in multilateral platforms to promote an ambitious international climate agenda, and have set up a cooperation roadmap between relevant ministries on renewable energy.
In the last decade, renewable energy has emerged as a pillar of Indo-French cooperation. At the government level, India and France co-founded the International Solar Alliance, work together in multilateral platforms to promote an ambitious international climate agenda, and have set up a cooperation roadmap between relevant ministries on renewable energy.
In the private sector, French companies have been investing massively in clean energy in India and have commissioned or are in the process of developing more than 24 GW of renewable energy projects in the country.
In the private sector, French companies have been investing massively in clean energy in India and have commissioned or are in the process of developing more than 24 GW of renewable energy projects in the country.
In this context, decarbonised hydrogen is a priority area of cooperation. Both countries see it as a promising technology to decarbonise several hard-to-abate sectors of our economies, such as refinery, fertilisers, petrochemicals, steel, heavy mobility, shipping, and aviation.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In this context, decarbonised hydrogen is a priority area of cooperation. Both countries see it as a promising technology to decarbonise several hard-to-abate sectors of our economies, such as refinery, fertilisers, petrochemicals, steel, heavy mobility, shipping, and aviation.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021 announced the National Hydrogen Mission in August 2021, which sets a target of producing 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen by 2030. Similarly, in September 2020, France published its decarbonised hydrogen strategy, which dedicates more than EUR 7 billion to the development of decarbonised hydrogen and 6.5 GW electrolyser capacity by 2030.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2021 announced the National Hydrogen Mission in August 2021, which sets a target of producing 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green hydrogen by 2030. Similarly, in September 2020, France published its decarbonised hydrogen strategy, which dedicates more than EUR 7 billion to the development of decarbonised hydrogen and 6.5 GW electrolyser capacity by 2030.