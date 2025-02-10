India eyes stronger trade, technology ties with Israel through business forums
Summary
- With Israel’s minister of economy and industry, Nir M. Barkat, leading a high-level business delegation, the visit comes at a time when India is pushing for trade diversification and technology-driven investments to accelerate economic growth.
NEW DELHI : India is set to deepen its economic engagement with Israel as top business leaders, policymakers, and industry representatives from both nations gather in New Delhi on Tuesday for the India-Israel Business Forum and the India-Israel CEO Forum.