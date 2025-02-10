India eyes stronger trade, technology ties with Israel through business forums

NEW DELHI : India is set to deepen its economic engagement with Israel as top business leaders, policymakers, and industry representatives from both nations gather in New Delhi on Tuesday for the India-Israel Business Forum and the India-Israel CEO Forum.

With Israel’s minister of economy and industry, Nir M. Barkat, leading a high-level business delegation, the visit comes at a time when India is pushing for trade diversification and technology-driven investments to accelerate economic growth.

Organised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Embassy of Israel, the India-Israel Business Forum aims to explore new trade opportunities, enhance cross-sector partnerships, and strengthen investment ties, Union commerce ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The India-Israel CEO Forum, hosted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), will provide an exclusive platform for top executives to discuss investment flows, policy frameworks, and emerging business trends, it said.

The discussions will centre around India’s strategic priorities, particularly its aspirations to become a global technology and manufacturing hub. Key focus areas include artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and smart manufacturing, where Israel’s technological edge can complement India’s industrial expansion, the ministry said.

The defence sector is expected to be a major point of engagement, with increasing interest in Israeli defence technology, cybersecurity solutions, and homeland security innovations.

India’s push for self-reliance in key industries, including clean energy and agriculture, will also be a focal point at the summit. Israel’s expertise in water conservation, precision farming, and sustainable agricultural practices aligns with India’s need for advanced solutions to enhance productivity and climate resilience.

Renewable energy collaborations, particularly in solar power and green hydrogen, are likely to be explored as both countries look to scale up their sustainability commitments.

Bilateral trade between India and Israel has grown beyond traditional sectors like diamonds to include electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and defense. Israeli companies have steadily increased their presence in India’s renewable energy, water technology, and manufacturing sectors, while Indian firms have made notable inroads in Israel’s IT, pharmaceuticals, and infrastructure industries.

The forums are expected to drive more business-to-business engagements and pave the way for new policy discussions that could ease trade barriers and investment regulations, it said.

With India’s ambition of becoming a developed economy by 2047, strengthening economic ties with technology-driven nations like Israel is a key strategy.