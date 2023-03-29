‘India fastest-growing major economy despite global challenges’, says PM Modi at summit with Biden1 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 04:34 PM IST
Modi was speaking at the second Summit for Democracy, co-hosted by US President Joe Biden, Costa Rica President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema, the Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte and South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed India as the mother of democracy and said that the country had become the fastest growing major economy despite many global challenges. The Prime Minister was speaking at the Democracy Summit he was co-hosting with United States President Joe Biden.
