India, Finland set to expand ties in quantum computing, nuclear tech

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), small reactors “are advanced nuclear reactors that have a power capacity of up to 300 MW(e) per unit, which is about one-third of the generating capacity of traditional nuclear power reactors." These small reactors have smaller carbon footprints and can more easily serve locations that cannot be serviced by large power plants. They also offer significantly lower costs and shorter construction times than large nuclear reactors. This makes small reactors particularly suited to the Indian government’s plans, which involve expanding access to power while also executing a pivot to cleaner technologies.