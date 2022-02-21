External affairs minister S Jaishankar held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday in Paris and the two countries committed to adopting a roadmap on the blue economy and ocean governance to enhance partnership for the exploitation and preservation of marine resources through economic, infrastructure and scientific cooperation.

As per a statement, India and France will make the blue economy a priority in the development of their economic exchanges.

"India and France intend to make blue economy a driver of progress of their respective societies while respecting the environment and coastal and marine biodiversity," the MEA said in a joint document.

"They will facilitate contacts between economic actors, business heads organisations, technopoles and maritime clusters of the two countries, cross investments, as well as visa issuance to entrepreneurs active in the blue economy," the MEA said.

They also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the evolving situation in Ukraine. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France.

EAM met with French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Monday. During the meeting, two leaders discussed current developments and pledged to work towards new and emerging security challenges.

"Pleasure to meet Defence Minister @florence_parly. As trusted strategic partners, discussed contemporary developments. Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible. Affirmed our commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.

Pleasure to meet Defence Minister @florence_parly.



As trusted strategic partners, discussed contemporary developments. Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible.



Affirmed our commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges. pic.twitter.com/eHmWzExCCF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 21, 2022

External affairs minister S Jaishankar held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday in Paris and the two countries committed to adopting a roadmap on the blue economy and ocean governance to enhance partnership for the exploitation and preservation of marine resources through economic, infrastructure and scientific cooperation.

As per a statement, India and France will make the blue economy a priority in the development of their economic exchanges.

"India and France intend to make blue economy a driver of progress of their respective societies while respecting the environment and coastal and marine biodiversity," the MEA said in a joint document.

"They will facilitate contacts between economic actors, business heads organisations, technopoles and maritime clusters of the two countries, cross investments, as well as visa issuance to entrepreneurs active in the blue economy," the MEA said.

They also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the evolving situation in Ukraine. Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to France.

EAM met with French Defence Minister Florence Parly on Monday. During the meeting, two leaders discussed current developments and pledged to work towards new and emerging security challenges.

"Pleasure to meet Defence Minister @florence_parly. As trusted strategic partners, discussed contemporary developments. Convergence in our outlook and interests was visible. Affirmed our commitment to cooperate on new and emerging security challenges," Jaishankar tweeted.

|#+|

Earlier on Sunday, Jaishankar held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the evolving situation in Ukraine.

As a part of the meeting, he will attend the EU Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, amid China assertiveness in the region, on February 22, an initiative of the French Presidency of the European Council.

The EAM will also hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from the EU and other Indo-Pacific countries on the sidelines of the Forum. He will also give an address at the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.