India gave ‘bouquet of hope’ to the world: PM Modi

PM Modi remarked that the Ukraine conflict and the COVID pandemic had a major impact on global supply chains and that foodgrain, fertilizer and fuel shortages are a matter of concern for developing countries.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually addressed the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum 2022, being held in Russia’s Vladivostok, where he said that India has given the entire world a “bouquet of hope".
“The bouquet contains trust towards democracy, technology to empower 21st century and talent & temperament of us Indians," the prime minister said.
“The Indian consulate will mark 30 years of its establishment in Vladivostok this month. India was the first country to open a consulate in this city," PM Modi said during his virtual address. “The Eastern Economic Forum established in 2015 has become a primary platform of international cooperation for the development of the Russian Far-East. Thus, I commend and congratulate Russian President Putin for his vision."
In 2019, the prime minister said, he had participated in this forum and at that time he had announced the Act Far-East policy of India.
PM Modi said, as a result, India’s cooperation with the Russian Far East has increased in various fields. “Today this policy has become a major pillar of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership of India and Russia," he added.
PM Modi remarked that the Ukraine conflict and the COVID pandemic had a major impact on global supply chains and that foodgrain, fertilizer and fuel shortages are a matter of concern for developing countries.
From the very beginning of the Ukraine conflict, India has emphasized the need to adopt the path of diplomacy and dialogue,Modi said, adding that India supports all peaceful efforts to end this conflict.
