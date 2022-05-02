India and Germany on Monday signed several bilateral agreements focusing on sustainable development and as per the accord, India will receive 10 billion euros ($10.5 billion) in aid by 2030 to boost the use of clean energy. The agreements were signed during Prime Minister's Narendra Modi visit to Berlin.

The agreements covered issues ranging from technical assistance to increase the use of renewable energy and hydrogen, to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting biodiversity and improving agricultural land use. Other areas of cooperation center on migration, nuclear research and the establishment of secure communications channels between the two governments

During the meeting, Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz sought India's support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States toward Russia over the war in Ukraine. However, Modi made his stand clear saying both Russia and Ukraine should end the fighting and said, "We believe that no party can emerge victorious in this war."

Modi refrained from any overt criticism of Moscow, which has previously praised India for its “neutral" stance on the conflict.

Reporters were not permitted to ask questions after the two leaders spoke - an unusual arrangement at German chancellery where at least four questions are routinely taken. The decision was taken at the insistence of the Indian delegation, said a German official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue..

Scholz also invited India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa to attend the meeting of the Group of Seven major industrialized economies in Germany at the end of June.