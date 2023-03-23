India, Germany may set up formal dialogue on China-related matters2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:27 AM IST
China has been Germany’s top trading partner since 2016 with a bilateral trade relationship that crossed $320 billion in 2022.
New Delhi: India and Germany are considering establishing a formal bilateral dialogue to discuss issues related to China. According to persons aware of the matter, both sides are considering the possibility of holding this China-focused dialogue annually.
