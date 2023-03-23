India, Germany may set up formal dialogue on China-related matters

“For us, China is a very bigpiece of our foreign policy, not least because we are doing so much business with China and that’s something that will not stop from one day to the other," said Philipp Ackermann, Germany’s Ambassador to India, in an interview. “But at the same time, we see that China has some very problematic elements. So it’s not only a partner, it’s also a rival. And it’s also a competitor."

