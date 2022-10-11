India goes against Russia at UNGA, rejects demand for secret ballot on Ukraine1 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2022, 09:44 AM IST
In UNGA, India has voted to reject Russia’s demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine
India voted in favour of a public vote on the draft resolution along with more than 100 other countries, rejecting Russia's plan for a secret ballot in the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on a draft resolution to denounce Moscow's "illegal" annexation of four areas of Ukraine.