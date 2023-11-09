India granted second consular access to former Navy officers sentenced to death in Qatar
India's Ministry of External Affairs has been granted second consular access to the eight former Indian Navy officers who were sentenced to death by the Qatar Court on charges of spying on behalf of Israel. India is also in touch with Qatari authorities and providing legal assistance to the men.
India's ministry of External Affairs has informed that they have been granted second consular access to the eight former Indian Navy officers who were sentenced to death by the Qatar Court on charges of spying on behalf oof Israel.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message