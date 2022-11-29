India, Guyana hold 4th round of foreign office consultations in Georgetown

India and Guyana discussed cooperation in a wide range of areas including oil and gas, infrastructure projects, defence cooperation, capacity building and Guyana’s requirement of skilled manpower.
New Delhi: India and Guyana held the fourth session of their oreign office consultations in Georgetown on Monday.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs press release, the two sides discussed cooperation in a wide range of areas including oil and gas, infrastructure projects, defence cooperation, capacity building and Guyana’s requirement of skilled manpower.
“The Indian side was led by Shri Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs and the Guyanese side was led by Ambassador George Talbot, Director, Multilateral Affairs Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana," the release said.
“The institutional interaction provided an opportunity to comprehensively review bilateral relations, including in areas such as political, trade and economic, oil and gas, food security, agriculture, health and pharmaceuticals, ICT, education and S&T, development partnership, climate change and culture," it added.
The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and cooperation in multilateral bodies.
“Secretary (East) called on Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana who was accompanied by Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Hugh Todd and Minister in the Ministry of Public Works Indar Deodat," the ministry said.
President Ali said the two countries share not only common heritage but also common values. He emphasized the need to strengthen bilateral relations and highlighted that Guyana is poised for rapid growth and development.
Kumar informed President Ali about the arrangements related to the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in which the latter would participate as the Chief Guest at the invitation of the Prime Minister of India.
