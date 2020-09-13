Home >News >World >India hands over disaster relief material to Nepal
Landslide at highway (ANI)
Landslide at highway (ANI)

India hands over disaster relief material to Nepal

1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2020, 08:06 PM IST Shirish B Pradhan , PTI

KATHMANDU : India on Sunday handed over a consignment of disaster relief material to Nepal for flood- and landslide-affected families, officials said.

On behalf of the Government of India, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy here Namgya C Khampa handed over the material to Chanda Chaudhary, president of the Nepal-India Women Friendship Society.

The relief material includes tents and plastic sheets for distribution to flood- and landslide-affected families in the country’s five districts, the Indian mission said in a statement.

In view of the recent destruction and loss of life caused by floods and landslides, the entire consignment will be distributed through the society in coordination with the local governments in the affected districts of Sindhupalchok, Kailali, Mahottari, Nawalparasi and Sarlahi in Province 2, Bagmati Province, Province 5 and Sudur Paschim Province.

This was part of the Government of India’s regular humanitarian assistance and disaster relief support to Nepal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

