Rajnath Singh hands over two 'Made in India' military vessels to Maldives1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:24 PM IST
Rajnath Singh called for increased cooperation among IOR nations to address common regional challenges such as resource sustainability and climate change.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's dedication to supporting friendly nations through accommodating defence partnerships during a visit to the Maldives. In a demonstration of the nations' shared commitment to peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Singh handed over two 'Made in India' platforms, a Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship, to the Maldives National Defence Forces.
