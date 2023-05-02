New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India's dedication to supporting friendly nations through accommodating defence partnerships during a visit to the Maldives. In a demonstration of the nations' shared commitment to peace and security in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Singh handed over two 'Made in India' platforms, a Fast Patrol Vessel and a Landing Craft Assault ship, to the Maldives National Defence Forces.

India's recent emergence as a leading defence exporter has enabled the development of a robust defence ecosystem to bolster the capacity of partner countries. Singh called for increased cooperation among IOR nations to address common regional challenges such as resource sustainability and climate change. He also emphasized the need for collective efforts to maintain peace in the Indian Ocean and optimize resource utilization for regional prosperity.

Singh credited the strong defence cooperation between India and the Maldives to the 'Neighbourhood First' and 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policies. He cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2019 visit to the Maldives, during which Modi highlighted the priority given to the Maldives within India's neighborhood policy.

During his visit, Singh discussed ongoing projects and potential opportunities to strengthen defence ties further with Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. President Solih expressed gratitude for India's continued support in various sectors, underscoring New Delhi's special regard for the Maldives.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that India's commitment to supporting friendly foreign countries in the defence sector reflects its growing manufacturing capabilities and desire for symbiotic relationships. India's focus on strengthening regional partnerships and addressing common challenges in the IOR demonstrates its leadership in the region.