India has been ‘a bit recalcitrant’ in trade talks, says US Treasury's Bessent

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted ongoing trade agreements with Switzerland and India, mentioning India's reluctance in negotiations.

Livemint
Published13 Aug 2025, 08:07 AM IST
US President Donald Trump hands Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent a model of a new version the B-2 stealth bomber as he speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 6, 2025 to announce Apple will invest an additional $100 billion in the United States, taking its total pledge to $600 billion over the next four years. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said several large trade agreements were still waiting to be completed, including with Switzerland and India, but the South Asian country had been "a bit recalcitrant" in talks with the United States, Reuters reported.

Bessent told Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" he hoped the Trump administration could wrap up its trade negotiations by the end of October.

"That's aspirational, but I think we are in a good position," he said, adding “ I think we can be, we will have agreed on substantial terms with all the substantial countries.”

(This is a developing story)

 
