India has emerged as a regional power and security provider in Indo-Pacific: Rajnath

The minister said that the Indian Armed Forces has made a lot of contributions from assistance to civil administration during HADR operations. “They have played important role in HADR missions in the Indo-Pacific region, such as Operation Rahat in 2015 and relief operations in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Indonesia, Mozambique, Maldives and Madagascar. Armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, District Revenue Administration, State Police and capable NGOs have come together to transform India’s capacity to recover from crises and tackle them in the future."