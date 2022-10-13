'India has fast-growing economy, even during difficult times': IMF MD

'India has fast-growing economy, even during difficult times': IMF MD1 min read . 09:29 PM IST
India deserves to be called a bright spot because it has been a fast-growing economy said International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.
“India deserves to be called a bright spot on this otherwise dark horizon because it has been a fast-growing economy, even during these difficult times, but most importantly, this growth is underpinned by structural reforms," said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, IMF, speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank
IMF has predicted a 25 per cent probability of a global recession. The IMF chief recognised that global inflation due to rise in food and energy prices and international debt has impacted low-income countries the most.
India will assume the presidency of the G20 for one year from December 1, 2022. Under its Presidency, India is expected to host over 200 meetings of the G20 across the country. The G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on 9 and 10 September 2023 in New Delhi.
India is headed to lead the G20 countries from the position of "strength" and will leave a mark on the world for years years to come during its next year's presidency, she said.
Prominent among the structural reforms are the "remarkable success" in digitalisation in India, from digital ID to providing all services and support on the basis of digital access," she said. "This has indeed been a huge factor for India's success," she said.
“And so, the country is now stepping into taking the lead on G20 from that position of strength, which makes me strongly believe that we will see India leaving a mark on the world for years to come during next year's presidency (of G20)," Georgieva said.
