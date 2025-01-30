Canadian Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing has no ‘definitive link’ with a forergn state, said a Canada commission report eliminating India's link with Nijjar killing. The report dismissies Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations, made in 2023, that Indian government is involved in the murder of Khalistani separatist.

“Disinformation is used as a retaliatory tactic to punish decisions that run contrary to a state's interests,” said commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue in the report.

The 123-page page report, titled Public Inquiry Into Foreign Interference in Federal Electoral Processes and Democratic Institutions, was released on Tuesday. It also talked about the expelling of six Indian diplomats.

The report findings concluded that Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in Nijjar killing was followed by a “disinformation campaign”

"This may have been the case with a disinformation campaign that followed the Prime Minister's announcement regarding suspected Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar (though again no definitive link to a foreign state could be proven)," read an excerpts from report.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau allegations Months after Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in a parking space near gurudwara in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had hinted at India's involvement in his murder.

Nijjar was murdered in Canadian Province British Columbia in June 2023. India strongly condemned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations and stated that it is not involved in the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

India's reaction to PM Trudeau's allegations India has repeatedly criticised Trudeau's government for being soft on supporters of the Khalistan movement who live in Canada. The Khalistan movement is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora, particularly in Canada.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Surrey, British Columbia, in June 2023. Four Indians have been arrested in the case. However, the trial is moving at an extremely slow pace. The case has been adjourned five times since their arrest, reported IE.