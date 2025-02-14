Will India have role in Donald Trump’s Ukraine-Russia peace plan? US President responds

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed improving relations and trade, emphasizing peaceful resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Updated14 Feb 2025, 06:54 AM IST
US President Donald Trump, right, and Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, shake hands during a news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025. Photographer: Francis Chung/Politico/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

When asked if US President Donald Trump views India as part of his strategy to mediate peace in Ukraine, Trump responded by saying that the “two countries are simply getting along well”.

Watch the video here:

 

He added, “We are going to get along with all countries. We are going to do very well. We are going to be doing, I think, record business, record numbers. We are going to work with India also. We have several big trade deals to announce in the very near future.”

What did PM Modi said on Ukraine-Russia War?

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the efforts made by US President Donald Trump towards resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict and reiterated India's position that the conflict should be resolved on the negotiating table.

He also reiterated that India's stance in the conflict is not neutral, but rather it is on the side of peace.

The Prime Minister emphasised that he has himself met leaders of both Russia and Ukraine and also pointed to his 'this is not an era of war' remark that he made in the presence of Russian President Putin.

"I have always been in close contact with Russia and Ukraine. I have met the leaders of both countries. Many people are in a misconception that India is neutral, but I want to reiterate that India is not neutral; we are on a side, and that is peace," PM Modi said in a joint presser on Thursday (local time).

"I have said that 'this is not a time of war' in front of the media when President Putin was with me. Even today, my conviction is that the solutions to war cannot be found on the battlefield, and ultimately, we have to be at the table," PM Modi said.

He added, "India believes that the solution to the war can be found only when the issue is discussed in a forum where both countries (Russia and Ukraine) will be present. The efforts made by President Trump - I support, and welcome it. I hope he succeeds as soon as possible."

Earlier, during the bilateral meeting as well, Prime Minister Modi spoke on the Russia-Ukraine war and stressed the need for both parties, Russia and Ukraine to come up on the negotiating table.

In 2020, Modi impressed Trump by inviting him to inaugurate the world's largest cricket stadium in Gujarat, his home state, before a cheering crowd of over 100,000 people.

Trump may visit India later this year for a summit with the Quad, a four-nation group comprising Australia, India, Japan, and the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

Key Takeaways
  • India positions itself as a peace advocate in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
  • President Trump expresses optimism about US-India relations and trade.
  • Diplomatic discussions are crucial for resolving international conflicts.
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 06:54 AM IST
