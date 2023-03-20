India High Commission in London sends a ‘tricolour-ed’ reply to pro-Khalistan vandals2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Earlier visuals of pro-Khalistan supporters brandishing the Indian national flag at the India High Commission in UK had surfaced on social media, following which the MEA summoned the senior-most UK diplomat in New Delhi
A day after pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the India High Commission in London, a picture was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter which showed the tricolor stretched across the India House in London's Aldwych.
