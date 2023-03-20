A day after pro-Khalistan supporters vandalised the India High Commission in London, a picture was shared on micro-blogging site Twitter which showed the tricolor stretched across the India House in London's Aldwych.

Sharing the photograph in a Twitter post, BJP's national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara"- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission, London. Punjab and Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation. Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab."

“Jhanda Ooncha Rahe Hamara- UK Govt must act against those miscreants who attempted to disrespect Indian Flag at High Commission,London.Punjab & Punjabis have a glorious track record of serving/protecting the Nation.Handful of jumping jacks sitting in UK do not represent Punjab. pic.twitter.com/TJrNAZcdmf — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) March 20, 2023

“कुछ बात है कि हस्ती, मिटती नहीं हमारी। सदियों रहा है दुश्मन, दौर-ए-ज़माँ हमारा" posted a Twitter user.

Earlier visuals of pro-Khalistan supporters brandishing the Indian national flag at the India High Commission in UK had infuriated individuals. Many praised the bold action by a High Commission official who was seen throwing the Khalistan flag out.

#Khalistanis

This is very shameful act & completely unacceptable.

RSS/ BJP have taken away their freedom.

RSS/ BJP Govt are responsible for all this happening#RushHour #YuvaNidhi pic.twitter.com/N3d8ZRLOmM — Akbar (@Akbar__ansari) March 20, 2023

Reacting to the vandalism of the Indian High Commission in London, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday, questioned the role of British authorities and said that this "nonsense" can't be tolerated.

Talking to news agency ANI, Tharoor said, "It is utterly shocking that this was allowed to happen. The real problem is not inside the High Commission but on the premises outside, which is the responsibility of the local authorities, in this case, the British authorities, to protect".

"If the British Police are completely derelict in their duty and they allow this nonsense to happen, this is a major insult that we can't tolerate," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott late Sunday evening after the videos of the Indian flag being pulled down started circulating online.

The ministry demanded an explanation for "absence of security" at the high commission premises and said the UK government's "indifference" to Indian diplomats and personnel was "unacceptable".

The British High Commissioner Alex Ellis condemned the attack on the Indian High Commission in the United Kingdom. "I condemn the disgraceful acts today against the people and premises of the High Commission of India - totally unacceptable," British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis tweeted.