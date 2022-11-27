India held a briefing for envoys from G20 nations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as New Delhi prepares to assume the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022. India takes over leadership of the multilateral body from Indonesia, where the recent G20 Summit concluded in Bali.

The briefing was held at Swaraj Deep, a part of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on 26 November 2022.

“Over 40 Missions and International Organizations participated in the program. They were given detailed briefings by G20 Sherpa Shri Amitabh Kant and Chief G20 Coordinator Shri Harsh Vardhan Shringla on the substantive, operational and logistical aspects of various G20 interactions during India’s Presidency," a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs read.

Conversation at the briefing revolved around “areas such as public digital goods and digital infrastructure; climate action, climate finance and technology collaborations; clean, sustainable, just, affordable and includive energy transition; accelerated progress on sustainable development goals;women-led development; and multilateral reforms."

Discussions also looked at the state of play in the finance track deliberations. Foreign missions were also briefed about protocol, visas, security and travel for the G20 Summit.

The briefing also involved a series of cultural activities centred around the Andaman and Nicobar islands. Foreign envoys were briefed about the culture and history of the islands.

“In addition to the briefing, delegates also took part in a yoga session, followed by a beach cleaning activity, which symbolize our pro-planet, sustainable lifestyles and One Earth approach. Delegates also visited the historic Cellular Jail at Port Blair, where a large number of our unsung heroes were imprisoned for the cause of our freedom struggle. The visit concluded with a cultural program by local artists," the MEA press release goes on to say.