India holds G20 briefing for G20 nation envoys in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
27 Nov 2022
India takes over leadership of the multilateral body from Indonesia, where the recent G20 Summit concluded in Bali
India held a briefing for envoys from G20 nations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as New Delhi prepares to assume the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2022. India takes over leadership of the multilateral body from Indonesia, where the recent G20 Summit concluded in Bali.