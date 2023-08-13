India holds talks for more migration deals

“The MMPA with Germany allows for Indian students to look for employment opportunities, 18 months after the completion of their study. It also allows for the exchange of young professionals to reside and seek employment in Germany if the diploma/degree is recognized by the competent German authority. Similarly, the agreement with Portugal has opened possibility for Blue collar workers to find employment in Portugal," according to the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA), a government think-tank based in New Delhi.