India holds talks for more migration deals

India holds talks for more migration deals1 min read 13 Aug 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Agreements have already been signed with the UK, Germany, Austria and Portugal for similar arrangements.
Agreements have already been signed with the UK, Germany, Austria and Portugal for similar arrangements.
New Delhi: Following a slew of such agreements, India is in discussion with European countries including Switzerland to conclude migration agreements, according to persons aware of the matter.
New Delhi: Following a slew of such agreements, India is in discussion with European countries including Switzerland to conclude migration agreements, according to persons aware of the matter.
These pacts are expected to make it easier for Indians working across a range of sectors, including high-technology, to live, work and acquire professional experience across the world. Agreements have already been signed with the UK, Germany, Austria and Portugal for similar arrangements.
These pacts are expected to make it easier for Indians working across a range of sectors, including high-technology, to live, work and acquire professional experience across the world. Agreements have already been signed with the UK, Germany, Austria and Portugal for similar arrangements.
Agreements with European countries have been expansive. For example, India’s Young Professionals Scheme with the UK under their agreements allows early career professionals from both countries between the ages of 18-30 to work in the other nation for two years. The scheme is capped at 3,000 Indian and British professionals.
Agreements with European countries have been expansive. For example, India’s Young Professionals Scheme with the UK under their agreements allows early career professionals from both countries between the ages of 18-30 to work in the other nation for two years. The scheme is capped at 3,000 Indian and British professionals.
“The MMPA with Germany allows for Indian students to look for employment opportunities, 18 months after the completion of their study. It also allows for the exchange of young professionals to reside and seek employment in Germany if the diploma/degree is recognized by the competent German authority. Similarly, the agreement with Portugal has opened possibility for Blue collar workers to find employment in Portugal," according to the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA), a government think-tank based in New Delhi.
“The MMPA with Germany allows for Indian students to look for employment opportunities, 18 months after the completion of their study. It also allows for the exchange of young professionals to reside and seek employment in Germany if the diploma/degree is recognized by the competent German authority. Similarly, the agreement with Portugal has opened possibility for Blue collar workers to find employment in Portugal," according to the Indian Council on World Affairs (ICWA), a government think-tank based in New Delhi.
Besides this, India is also working on migration pacts with Italy, Denmark and Greece.
Besides this, India is also working on migration pacts with Italy, Denmark and Greece.
India signed a similar pact with Australia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country in May.
India signed a similar pact with Australia during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the country in May.