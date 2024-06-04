‘Heartening to see on-ground progress..,’ India in Maldives on Greater Male Connectivity Bridge
The High Commission of India in the Maldives praised the Greater Male Connectivity Project, a transformative infrastructure initiative funded by a USD 500 million Indian grant and credit. The project aims to enhance economic growth and living standards in the Maldives.
