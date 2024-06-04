The High Commission of India in the Maldives lauded the flagship development partnership project in the Maldives, Greater Male Connectivity Bridge.

The Greater Male Connectivity Project is being implemented with an Indian grant and concessional credit of USD 500 mn. It is funded through a USD 400 million Line of Credit (LoC) and a USD 100 million grant from India. GMCP is a transformational infrastructure project that will stimulate economic growth and improve the ease of living in the Maldives.

"It was heartening to see on-ground progress of the Greater Male' Connectivity Bridge, India's flagship development partnership project in the Maldives," posted India in Maldives on X.

The Maldivian Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Abdulla Muththalib, and the Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, Munu Mahawar, visited the Thilamale Bridge site, the Greater Male' Connectivity Bridge, to observe the ongoing work closely.

"Today, the Minister of Construction and Infrastructure, Dr Abdulla Muththalib and the High Commissioner of India to the Maldives Munu Mahawar visited to inspect the Thilamale Bridge site along with senior officials of the High Commission, Senior officials of the Ministry and Technical team," the Maldivian Ministry of Construction and Infrastructure said in a post on X.

"During this visit, the progress and ongoing works were closely observed by the delegation and were briefed by the Project Consultant and Representative of the contractor AFCONS," the post read.

The proposed 6.74-kilometre bridge and causeway will connect the capital city of Male and the neighbouring islands of Villingli, Gulhifalhu, and Thilafushi.

The initiative for the Greater Male Connectivity Bridge originated from President Solih and Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, who presented the proposal during EAM S Jaishankar's visit in September 2019.

(With inputs from ANI)

