India, Latin America in talks to expand preferential trade agreement

India, Latin America in talks to expand preferential trade agreement1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:21 PM IST
India and MERCOSUR signed the PTA in 2004, which allowed New Delhi to forge closer economic ties with one of the world’s largest trade blocs.
New Delhi: India and the MERCOSUR group of Latin American countries are in discussions to expand their preferential trade agreement, according to persons aware of the matter. The MERCOSUR trading bloc comprises Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.
