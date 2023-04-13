India, Latin America in talks to expand preferential trade agreement

Closer economic ties with India have topped their agenda. The region was badly hit by the covid-19 pandemic and its recovery may benefit from increased investment from and collaboration with India. The region’s economies are keen to attract Indian investments in a key sectors like pharmaceuticals. In an interview with Mint in January, Panama’s foreign minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo spoke of attracting Indian pharmaceutical companies to the region, which could act as a gateway to larger markets in North and South America. Investments in energy are also of interest to both countries.

