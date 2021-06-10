India in touch with various stakeholders in Afghan peace process

Some analysts say the use of the word “stake holders" gives it an air of ambiguity which could include the Taliban. Other analysts however say that given that Pakistan is the main backer of the Taliban and that Islamabad has tried to ensure that a Taliban takeover in Kabul to keep Indian influence to a minimum, it is unlikely that New Delhi would have had contacts with Taliban leaders who matter in Afghanistan. Still, given that the group will be part of a future power structure in Kabul, New Delhi may be looking to reach out to the group.