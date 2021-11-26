NEW DELHI: India has been invited to the US-hosted "Summit for Democracy" next month, a person familiar with the development said on Friday.

“We have received an invitation for the Summit of Democracies and the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is likely to participate in this," the person said.

The summit was announced by US president Joe Biden in his first foreign policy address in February.

Reports earlier this week said that the US had invited Taiwan for the event, leaving out China, a move that infuriated Beijing.

There are 110 participants on the State Department's invitation list for the virtual event on 9 and 10 December which aims to strengthen democracy and stop the erosion of rights and freedoms worldwide, a Reuters report said adding that Washington had not invited Russia either.

