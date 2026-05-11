India, Iran to discuss Hormuz safe passage at BRICS meet in New Delhi: Report

India and Iran will likely hold talks on safe navigation of Indian flagged ships carrying energy through the Strait of Hormuz, on the sidelines of the BRICS Sherpa and foreign ministers' meetings in New Delhi this week, Economic Times reported. Over the past few weeks, India has found it challenging for its ships to navigate the strait and bilateral talks on the issue have not yielded any solution so far, said people familiar with the issue.

Iran's deputy foreign minister, who will attend the BRICS Sherpa meeting, may also represent his country at the meeting of foreign ministers if Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is unable to attend the conference on May 14-15, the ET report added.

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With roughly 40 to 50 India-bound ships stranded west of the Strait of Hormuz and bilateral talks so far failing to produce a lasting solution, New Delhi is turning to the margins of this week's BRICS meetings to push for a breakthrough on one of its most pressing energy security challenges.

According to a report by the Economic Times, citing people familiar with the matter, India and Iran will hold dedicated conversations this week on the movement of Indian tankers that have been unable to navigate the strait since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran at the end of February. The talks are expected to take place on the sidelines of both the BRICS Sherpa meeting and the foreign ministers' conference scheduled for 14 to 15 May in New Delhi.

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The strait is the gateway through which approximately 40 per cent of India's crude oil imports and 90 per cent of its liquefied petroleum gas supplies pass. Its near-closure since the start of the war has created an acute vulnerability at the heart of India's energy supply chain.

Where the India-Iran Talks Stand: 11 Ships Out, 13 Still Stranded Diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Tehran has produced some results, though the pace has been slow. Foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing a weekly media briefing last week, confirmed that 11 Indian ships had successfully exited the strait following direct diplomatic engagement with Iran.

"We have seen forward movement and, as a result of forward movement, diplomatic engagement and conversations with the Iranian side, so far 11 Indian ships have exited the Strait of Hormuz," Jaiswal said. "Thirteen ships continue to be there in the Persian Gulf, and we continue to be in touch with the Iranian authorities, so that the remaining ships can also cross the Strait of Hormuz and come to India, which is their destination."

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The BRICS meeting this week represents the next opportunity to advance those conversations at a senior diplomatic level.

Why the BRICS Meeting Matters: Iran and UAE Deputies Together for the First Time Since the War The New Delhi gathering carries an added significance beyond the India-Iran bilateral. For the first time since the war began, the deputy foreign ministers of both Iran and the UAE will be on the same platform at the BRICS meeting, a development that has drawn attention given the sharp divisions between the two countries that have repeatedly prevented the bloc from arriving at a consensus on the West Asia conflict.

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi may not attend the foreign ministers' conference on 14 to 15 May if tensions in the Persian Gulf escalate further, the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. In that event, Iran's deputy foreign minister, who is already scheduled to attend the BRICS Sherpa meeting, is expected to represent Tehran at the foreign ministers' session as well.

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BRICS and West Asia: Why a Joint Statement Has Remained Out of Reach Earlier attempts at consensus within BRICS on the West Asia situation have faltered. Special representatives on West Asia and North Africa met in New Delhi but failed to produce a joint statement, with the UAE and Iran's opposing positions proving impossible to bridge. The foreign ministers' meeting this week will be closely watched for any sign of movement.

Trump Rejects Iran Peace Terms as Oil Surges Past 100 Dollars The diplomatic backdrop to this week's talks has been complicated further by a fresh breakdown in US-Iran negotiations. US President Donald Trump rejected Tehran's latest response to his proposal to end the Middle East war, calling the terms flatly unacceptable on his Truth Social platform.

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Also Read | Iran's economy is shedding jobs at record pace as wartime pressures mount

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump said.

Iran had responded to Washington's latest peace proposal on Sunday, warning it would not hold back from retaliating against any new US strikes and would not permit additional foreign warships into the Strait of Hormuz. The breakdown sent oil markets sharply higher. Brent crude futures advanced as much as 4.6 per cent to 105.99 dollars a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded near 100 dollars a barrel.

"Optimism over an imminent deal between the US and Iran has faded, pushing crude higher," said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy for ING Groep NV in Singapore. "Fears will likely grow over the potential for re-escalation once again, leaving further upside to prices."

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What Iran Offered and Why Netanyahu Says the War Is Not Over Tehran offered to transfer some of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to a third country but rejected the idea of dismantling its nuclear facilities outright, according to the Wall Street Journal. Iran disputed that characterisation through its semi-official news agency Tasnim.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose forces launched the war on Iran alongside the United States on 28 February, added his own condition to any potential end to the conflict, insisting that Iran's nuclear infrastructure must be fully eliminated before hostilities can cease.

Also Read | How the Iran war threatens India’s nascent credit recovery

"It's not over, because there's still nuclear material -- enriched uranium -- that has to be taken out of Iran. There's still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled," Netanyahu told CBS's 60 Minutes.

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How Bad Is the Energy Shock? Markets May Not Normalise Until 2027 The International Energy Agency has described the conflict as causing the biggest supply shock in energy history. A drone strike on Sunday that briefly set a cargo vessel ablaze off Qatar in the Persian Gulf underscored the continued dangers facing commercial shipping in the region. The UAE and Kuwait both reported intercepting hostile drones around the same period.

Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that energy markets would only normalise in 2027 should shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remain curtailed for more than a few weeks from now. The company has redirected some oil flows through its Yanbu port on the Red Sea coast to offset lost supplies.

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A Trickle of Oil Is Getting Through, But It Is Not Enough A small number of shipments have made it through the strait. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have successfully moved several tankers out, and Qatar managed to dispatch its first liquefied natural gas shipment since the conflict began. However, total flows through the waterway remain a fraction of pre-war levels, leaving energy markets in a state of sustained uncertainty with no clear resolution in sight.