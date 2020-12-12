India, Iran, Uzbekistan to hold meeting on joint use of Chabahar port Monday

NEW DELHI: Amid reports that incoming US president Joe Biden could look at re-engaging Iran on its nuclear programme, India, Iran, and Uzbekistan are set to hold their first trilateral meeting on joint use of the strategic Chabahar port next week.

A statement from India’s foriegn ministry on Saturday said the first such trilateral working group meeting will be held via video link on Monday and will be chaired by deputy ministers of Iran and Uzbekistan and a senior foriegn ministry official from India.

The announcement comes a day after Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev proposed such a meeting on the Chabahar port during a summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India currently operates one terminal at the Chabahar port that it has developed. The strategic project has been given a waiver from sanctions imposed by the US on Iran in view of its importance in shipping cargo and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. But it has seen slow progress given apprehensions of possible sanctions amongst the business community.

“India welcomes the interest of Uzbekistan to use the Chabahar port as a transit port," the Indian foriegn ministry statement said.

“This would open up economic opportunities for the traders and business community of the region. Besides Uzbekistan, other Central Asian countries have also shown interest in using the port. India seeks to cooperate closely with regional countries on this issue," the statement added.

India has long viewed the project as an alternate gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia given its fractious ties with Pakistan.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump had unilaterally withdrawn from the nuclear deal with Iran and re-imposed crippling sanctions. President-elect Biden has, however, said he will offer Iran a “credible path back to diplomacy" to achieve stability in the region.

Following the India-Uzbekistan Summit on Friday, Adarsh Swaika, joint secretary (Eurasia) in the Indian foreign ministry had said the two countries had discussed ways to overcome the lack of overland connectivity. Mirziyoyev had given his in-principle concurrence to joining the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), when Modi reiterated a proposal on Uzbekistan’s participation in the project.

“We as a principle would welcome any initiative that increases connectivity between Afghanistan and Uzbekistan or with other Central Asian countries," Swaika told reporters at a briefing on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via