‘India is critical for tourism in Victoria’2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 03:07 AM IST
For Victoria, India is the second largest international market after China for inbound tourism
MUMBAI : For Victoria, the southeastern state in Australia, India is the second largest international market after China for inbound tourism. As per the latest International Visitor Survey by Tourism Research Australia, Victoria received 100,300 short-term visitors from India in the year ending September 2022 and it was back to 57% of its pre-covid levels, the highest of any international market to Victoria, said Visit Victoria CEO Brendan McClements.
