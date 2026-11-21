US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) cited India's seven per cent GDP growth rate and relatively low interest rates set by the country's central bank, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as he criticised the US Federal Reserve for keeping borrowing costs high. He argued that the US economy could grow 15-20 per cent if the central bank lowered interest rates.

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Trump made these remarks at the White House, saying, "If you look at India, they have low interest rates, and they have a 7 per cent GDP. We'd have a 14%, 15%, maybe even a 20% GDP. It's really a sad thing when you do so great and then they (Fed) raise the interest rate. The fact is, we've blown through it."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Trump compare India’s GDP growth and interest rates with the US? ⌵ Trump cited India’s 7% GDP growth and relatively low interest rates to criticise the Federal Reserve for keeping US borrowing costs high. He argued that lower rates could help the US economy grow faster. 2 What did Trump say the US economy could grow by if the Fed lowered interest rates? ⌵ Trump said the US could potentially achieve GDP growth of 14%, 15% or even 20% if the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates. This was his argument, not a confirmed forecast. 3 What tax did Trump threaten for US companies building AI data centres overseas? ⌵ Trump warned that US technology companies could face a “tremendous tax” if they built AI data centres in foreign countries. He did not explain how the tax would work or discuss the proposal with administration officials. 4 What did Trump say about Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Trump said he would like Jensen Huang to get a second chance to lead Nvidia. Reports cited in the articles said Nvidia’s board was not considering reinstating him. 5 Did Trump and Xi’s talks change US policy on Nvidia H200 chip sales to China? ⌵ No policy change was indicated in the related article. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the existing position remained in place, with H200 chips described as the threshold level that could be sold to China.

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His comments came as he stepped up criticism of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy at a time when inflation remains above the central bank's two per cent target. Data cited in his speech showed annual PCE inflation at 3.6% in September, while core PCE inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, was 3.1%.

Trump made the remarks a day after returning from his trip to China, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin and participated in a trilateral summit in Shenzhen. The meeting, described as historic and the first of its kind, took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit but did not produce any breakthroughs.

Trump lauds friendship with Xi, Putin Trump made a high-profile appearance in the White House briefing room on Friday. However, before addressing domestic challenges facing the United States in recent weeks, including a series of technology outages and growing concerns over artificial intelligence, the US President first turned to a more upbeat subject: his continued personal relationships with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

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According to CNN, Trump said, "We have a very great relationship," adding, "Some of them in this room say, ‘Oh, it’s terrible he gets along.’ I get along with Russia. I get along with China. I get along with a lot of people.”

Here's a look at some of the key takeaways from the US President's 90-minute White House briefing:

1. Trump calls Putin a 'friend': Trump repeatedly defended his Russian counterpart, despite the lack of progress towards ending the war in Ukraine. Highlighting the enormous human cost of the conflict, Trump said he was surprised by the challenges involved in securing a peace deal. He attributed the lack of progress largely to the deep animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

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At the same time, he described the difficult negotiations as partly a "public relations war" and remarked that Russia's invasion of Ukraine should have ended within a day. His comments could raise further questions in Kyiv about the consistency of Washington's support for Ukraine's defence.

2. Crackdown on data centres: Announcing a new policy position, Trump said US companies building data centres outside the country would face a crackdown. He threatened to impose a "tremendous tax" on companies planning to establish such facilities overseas. He also argued that domestic demand was sufficient to support the infrastructure required for the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

3. Iran war: Doubling down on his position on the Iran war, the US President acknowledged that the conflict had affected Americans' mood and had political consequences for his party. However, reports suggested that he showed no signs of backing down from a conflict he insisted was necessary to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

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Also Read | Why petrol, diesel prices stayed stable in India despite global oil shock

4. Huang and Lutnick endorsements: Despite growing bipartisan calls in Washington to tighten controls on advanced chip sales to China, Trump continued to express confidence in two key figures at the centre of the controversy: former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Trump backed Huang's return to the helm of Nvidia despite reports of his alleged extramarital relationships, including one suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. He also voiced support for Lutnick, who has faced criticism from Republican lawmakers over his opposition to measures aimed at preventing advanced chips from being diverted to China.

5. Trump's message to Democrats: When asked how the next two years of his presidency would unfold with a Democratic Congress, Trump outlined two possible approaches: working as a bipartisan dealmaker or taking a hardline stance by vetoing legislation.

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He said, "They could go two years and one month, because that's what we have, and I'm going to veto them." However, he also indicated that he was willing to cooperate with Democrats, adding, "but if they want to get things done, I want to get things done."

6. 2028 presidential candidate: Before Friday's briefing, Trump had openly endorsed both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance as strong contenders for the 2028 US presidential election. However, during the briefing, he appeared to throw his support behind another official: his new chief of staff, Stephen Miller.

Describing Miller as "the most powerful man in the room right now", Trump said he was better than the other two potential contenders. He also asked Miller, "Do you want to run for president?" Miller has not, at least so far, indicated any presidential ambitions.

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Trump's 90-minute briefing offered a glimpse into his priorities on both domestic and international fronts as he navigated from monetary policy and the Iran war to relations with Russia and China. While he continued to defend his personal relationships with foreign leaders and expressed confidence in key members of his administration, his remarks also highlighted the political and economic challenges facing his presidency.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.