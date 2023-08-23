‘India is important country in the world for me,’ US President Joe Biden once told US ambassador1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:29 AM IST
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti emphasizes the deep linkages between India and the United States, highlighting President Biden's emphasis on India's importance in the world and expressing his aspiration to live in Bodh Gaya for Buddhist studies.
US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti emphasied the deep linkages between India and United States while speaking at the Indiaspora G20 forum. He highlighted that President Joe Biden had earlier stressed to him the importance of India in the world and
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message