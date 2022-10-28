Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / World /  India is no Tees Maar Khan, will lose semi-final and return home next week; predicts 'frustrated' Shoaib Akhtar

2 min read . 09:54 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Shoaib Akhtar was visibly-frustrated as he spoke about his take on the Pakistan vs Zimbabwe match.

A visibly-frustrated Shoaib Akhtar slammed the Pakistan team after its defeat against Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, he said a few things about the Indian team as well.

Shoaib Akhtar, while claiming that he was extremely upset and angry about Pakistan’s loss to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup on October 27, has predicted that India will lose the semi-final and return home next week. India is no Tees Maar Khan (great achievers), he said.

Soon after Pakistan’s defeat, visibly-frustrated Akhtar posted a video on his official YouTube channel. He said he was so angry that he might say something untowardly. He said he had predicted long back that Pakistan would go back home this week. He said he had no faith in the capability of the team which, according to him, was in no capacity to win matches consistently.

The Rawalpindi Express, as Akhtar is known as, slammed everyone - starting from the Pakistan management, skipper Babar Azam, the opening and the middle-order, as well as the bowling line-up - after the defeat.

Also Read: Why is everyone talking about Mr Bean after Pakistan’s T20 loss to Zimbabwe?

“You people then expect me to back you. Of course, I’ll back you. But, what sort of cricket are you guys playing? There’s nobody there to offer you a match as a gift. For God’s sake, you’ve lost to Zimbabwe!" he said while addressing the Pakistan team.

He also slammed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, whom he called “Nil Bata Nil" (good for nothing). "Pakistan has a bad captain, no doubt about it. Pakistan is out of the world cup in the second game. Against Zimbabwe!" Akhtar said.

“Why put yourself in a position where you have to struggle?" Akhtar asked while saying that Pakistan served the previous match to India on a platter.

He also said that one could only expect average decisions from average people. When mediocrity engulfs a culture, such decisions are taken, he added. According to the former crickets, the people in the selection committee, the management, as well as the team, are of average capability.

“Keep bringing the average people," Akhtar said sarcastically, “so that the quality remains average."

