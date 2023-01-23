India, Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic ties with opening of Centre of Excellence1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 02:11 PM IST
The 30th Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence is dedicated to the cultivation of semi-arid horticultural crops and established as part of the Indo-Israel Agricultural Project
New Delhi: India and Israel inaugurated the 30th Centre of Excellence (CoE) at Grignow village in Bhiwani, Haryana, as part of their joint agricultural project under their collaborative work programme for the farm sector, the Israeli Embassy said in a statement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×