India, Israel mark 30 years of diplomatic ties with opening of Centre of Excellence

“This is a significant milestone in the agricultural cooperation between Israel and India. It is very special as this is the 30th CoE inaugurated as our countries are nearing the completion of 30 years of full diplomatic relations," said Naor Gilon, ambassador of Israel to India, after jointly inaugurating the Bhiwani’s Centre with Jai Parkash Dalal, agriculture minister of Haryana, and Kamal Patel, agriculture minister of Madhya Pradesh.