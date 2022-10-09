India issues demarche to Canada against upcoming Khalistan Referendum II3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 01:37 PM IST
The Indian government has expressed that the Khalistan referendum defies territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.
The Indian government has expressed that the Khalistan referendum defies territorial integrity and sovereignty of India.
Listen to this article
On 15 September this year, a month after a Mahatma Gandhi statue was vandalised in New York, videos emerged of a Hindu Temple getting defaced in Canada. The gates of BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Toronto, one of the largest temples in Canada, were spray-painted with the words “Khalistan zindabad" (long live Khalistan) and “Hindustan murdabad" (death to India).