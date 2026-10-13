India issues fresh advisory for citizens in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks: Stay indoors, don’t share videos

India on Tuesday advised its nationals in Saudi Arabia to remain calm and vigilant amid an evolving security situation in the Gulf kingdom, urging them to follow local authorities’ instructions and avoid sharing videos or news related to the ongoing incidents.

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The advisory comes after a deadly attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on October 10 killed Indian national Mohammed Yousef Ali and injured several others, including Indian nationals.

“In view of the current situation, all Indian nationals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are advised to remain calm and vigilant, stay indoors in case of an aerial attack, and follow the instructions issued by local authorities through official channels,” the Indian Embassy said in its latest advisory.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What has the Indian Embassy advised citizens in Saudi Arabia to do amid the attacks? ⌵ The Embassy advised Indian nationals to remain calm and vigilant, follow instructions from local authorities through official channels, and stay indoors in case of an aerial attack. It also urged them not to circulate or repost videos and news about the incidents. 2 Why has the Indian Embassy asked people not to share videos of the attacks? ⌵ The advisory asks Indian nationals to refrain from circulating or reposting videos and news related to the ongoing events. It does not give a specific reason for the request. 3 Why is Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport closed? ⌵ Operations were suspended after attacks at the airport. Saudi authorities said the closure would allow them to complete procedures to ensure the safety and operational readiness of its facilities. 4 Which flights to Saudi Arabia have been cancelled, and until when? ⌵ Several Indian airlines suspended services until October 17. Air India and Air India Express cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah; IndiGo also suspended flights to and from Medina, while Akasa Air halted services to Riyadh and Jeddah. 5 What should passengers do before travelling to Saudi Arabia? ⌵ Passengers should check with their airline for the latest updates before travelling. IndiGo passengers were also advised to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The mission also urged Indians to refrain from circulating or reposting videos and news related to the ongoing events.

Indian national killed in Riyadh airport attack Mohammed Yousef Ali’s funeral was killed in Riyadh on October 12, according to the Indian Embassy.

India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other embassy officials attended the funeral and offered condolences to his family.

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“The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family,” the mission said.

The embassy said it was continuing to monitor the condition of the injured Indian nationals and maintain contact with their families.

As of the latest update, four injured Indians remained in intensive care, four were receiving treatment in regular hospital wards, and three had been discharged, as per PTI.

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“Embassy officials continue to visit the hospitals where the injured Indian nationals are receiving medical treatment, and are in constant touch with their family members and providing all possible support,” the mission said.

Riyadh airport operations suspended, flights disrupted The Indian Embassy said Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation had announced the suspension of operations at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Flight operations at other major airports, including Dammam, Jeddah and Medina, were continuing, although disruptions had been reported, the mission said.

Several Indian airlines have suspended services to and from Saudi Arabia until October 17, according to information issued by the embassy on Tuesday.

Air India and Air India Express suspended flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah. Akasa Air halted services to and from Riyadh and Jeddah, while IndiGo suspended flights connecting Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah and Medina.

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Also Read | Saudi warning system went silent before Riyadh airport strikes: What we know

Passengers have been advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates before travelling.

Saudi Arabia has faced a series of drone and missile attacks targeting civilian infrastructure, with Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels identified as a threat amid escalating regional tensions.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.