India issues fresh advisory for nationals in Saudi Arabia amid Houthi attacks, flight disruptions: What we know

India on Sunday has issued a fresh safety advisory for its nationals in Saudi Arabia amid heightened security concerns following drone and missile strikes by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh urged members of the Indian community to exercise caution and immediately move to a safe location in the event of an aerial attack. The advisory comes after an October 10 strike at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport killed an Indian national and injured several others.

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In a social media post, the embassy advised Indians to seek shelter inside buildings or interior rooms away from windows during an aerial attack.

“In case of an aerial attack, immediately proceed to the nearest safe place (inside a building or an interior room away from windows), and refrain from filming, publishing, or sharing any information, photos, or videos related to the ongoing events,” the embassy said.

Riyadh airport remains closed, Indian airlines extend flight suspensions The embassy said Riyadh's international airport remained closed to flights, while airports in Dammam, Jeddah and Medina continued to operate, albeit with some disruptions.

Indian airlines have extended the suspension of services to and from Saudi Arabia. Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo have suspended flights on all routes until October 24, while Akasa Air has extended its suspension until October 27, according to the embassy.

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Several scheduled services to India remained available from other Saudi airports. Saudia flights to India were operating from Dammam, Jeddah and Medina.

Flynas services from Dammam to Delhi and Mumbai were available between October 17 and 24, along with scheduled flights from Dammam to Lucknow. Flyadeal flights from Dammam to Mumbai were also available on October 17 and 18.

“Indian nationals requiring urgent departure may consider transiting via Bahrain, Kuwait, or Qatar, subject to obtaining the necessary visas,” the embassy said.

The mission also advised Indians planning to travel to Saudi Arabia, including for Umrah, to factor in the continuing airport disruptions and the possibility of cancellations that could result in prolonged stays.

Embassy monitors injured Indians, assists families Embassy officials have continued visiting hospitals where injured Indian nationals are being treated and remain in contact with their families to provide necessary assistance, PTI reported.

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In its latest update, the mission said four injured Indians remained in intensive care, while four others were receiving treatment in regular hospital wards. Three injured nationals had been discharged.

The embassy said it was monitoring the condition of those injured and coordinating with their families.

Indian national killed in Riyadh airport attack Mohammed Yousef Ali, an Indian national who died in the Riyadh airport attack, was laid to rest in the Saudi capital on October 12, according to the Indian Embassy.

India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and other embassy officials attended the funeral and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

“The funeral rites of late Mohammed Yousef Ali, who unfortunately lost his life in the Riyadh airport attack, were completed on October 12, 2026, in Riyadh, as per the wishes of his family,” the mission said.

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The attack has heightened concerns over the safety of Indian nationals in Saudi Arabia as regional security tensions persist.

Indians urged to follow emergency instructions; helplines issued The embassy had earlier urged Indian nationals to follow updated instructions issued by Saudi authorities, particularly emergency alerts circulated through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies.

Also Read | Saudi Helicopter Crashes Near Yemeni Border as Houthi War Rages

It reiterated that Indians should remain vigilant, comply with local safety directives and avoid sharing photographs or videos related to ongoing security incidents.

The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah have also made their 24-hour control rooms available to Indians requiring assistance.

Embassy of India, Riyadh

Telephone: +966-554412016, +966-542126784

Toll-free number within Saudi Arabia: 8002471234

WhatsApp: +966-536216082

Email: cw.riyadh@mea.gov.in

Consulate General of India, Jeddah

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Telephone: +966-12-2614093, +966-556122301

WhatsApp: +966-536209704

Email: pbskcgi@gmail.com

Saudi Arabia has faced heightened security concerns amid regional tensions and reported drone and missile threats attributed to Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The embassy's latest advisory urges Indian nationals to prioritise their safety and account for continuing travel disruptions before making or changing travel plans.

With inputs from PTI.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.